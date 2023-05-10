News you can trust since 1855
Popular former Chesterfield player bounces back from serious injury to score winner in play-off semi-final

A former Spireite scored the winner to send his side into a play-off final this weekend.

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 10th May 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 10:31 BST

George Carline, who was let go by Chesterfield last summer, scored the winner for Brackley Town in a 1-0 away win at Chester in the play-off semi-final.

The versatile full-back, who was extremely popular during his time at Town, winning the Player of the Year award in 2021, took aim from distance and found the bottom corner in the 79th minute.

His goal booked a place in the National League North play-off final against Kidderminster Harriers this Sunday (3.30pm).

Brackley finished fourth in the table, only ahead of the sixth-placed Harriers on goal difference, which means they will have home advantage in the final.

Carline’s time at the Blues came to an end after he suffered a serious knee injury in October 2021 against Wrexham. He was ruled out for the remainder of the season and never played for the club again.

In total he made 39 appearances for Chesterfield, scoring five goals.

But this campaign he has been a regular, making 42 appearances, scoring three times.

George Carline.George Carline.
