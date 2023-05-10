The Spireites and the Magpies will battle it out at Wembley on Saturday for a place in League Two.

The PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) has announced that the referee will be Matt Corlett. He will be assisted by Danny Jarvis and Callum Jones. The fourth official will be Scott Jackson.

Corlett has been in charge of this fixture already this season, sending off Jeff King in Notts County’s 2-1 win against Town at the Technique Stadium in February.

Wembley Stadium.

Corlett was also in charge for Chesterfield’s 3-1 home win against Barnet in August and 3-2 home defeat to Dagenham and Redbridge in September.

As well as the Magpies’ win in Derbyshire, Corlett took Notts’ 4-1 away win at Scunthorpe United in December.

