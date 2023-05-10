Referee and match officials confirmed for Chesterfield-Notts County National League play-off final
The match officials for the National League play-off final between Chesterfield and Notts County have been confirmed.
The PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) has announced that the referee will be Matt Corlett. He will be assisted by Danny Jarvis and Callum Jones. The fourth official will be Scott Jackson.
Corlett has been in charge of this fixture already this season, sending off Jeff King in Notts County’s 2-1 win against Town at the Technique Stadium in February.
Corlett was also in charge for Chesterfield’s 3-1 home win against Barnet in August and 3-2 home defeat to Dagenham and Redbridge in September.
As well as the Magpies’ win in Derbyshire, Corlett took Notts’ 4-1 away win at Scunthorpe United in December.
In total, Corlett has refereed 18 National League matches this season, giving out 50 yellow cards and two reds.