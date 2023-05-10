News you can trust since 1855
Referee and match officials confirmed for Chesterfield-Notts County National League play-off final

The match officials for the National League play-off final between Chesterfield and Notts County have been confirmed.

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 10th May 2023, 09:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 09:53 BST

The Spireites and the Magpies will battle it out at Wembley on Saturday for a place in League Two.

The PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) has announced that the referee will be Matt Corlett. He will be assisted by Danny Jarvis and Callum Jones. The fourth official will be Scott Jackson.

Corlett has been in charge of this fixture already this season, sending off Jeff King in Notts County’s 2-1 win against Town at the Technique Stadium in February.

Wembley Stadium.Wembley Stadium.
Wembley Stadium.
Corlett was also in charge for Chesterfield’s 3-1 home win against Barnet in August and 3-2 home defeat to Dagenham and Redbridge in September.

As well as the Magpies’ win in Derbyshire, Corlett took Notts’ 4-1 away win at Scunthorpe United in December.

In total, Corlett has refereed 18 National League matches this season, giving out 50 yellow cards and two reds.

