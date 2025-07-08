Liam Mandeville has had a minor knee operation and is currently unavailable.

The popular versatile midfielder has not played in pre-season so far but is not expected to be out for too long.

Assistant manager Danny Webb said: “Mandeville had a very slight knee operation which required almost like keyhole surgery. He will be back with us training in the next couple of weeks.”

In other injury news, Dilan Markanday and Vontae Daley-Campbell were not risked in Tuesday night’s thumping 5-0 win against Burton Albion, while Paddy Madden is awaiting results of a ‘re-scan.’ Having been hampered by injuries last season, Chesterfield are taking a different approach this time around.

Webb continued: “I wouldn’t say it is learning from mistakes but we had quite a few injuries last year. Is there an extra air of caution when people are feeling things in training? Maybe.

“Vontae had a very slight tightness in his calf yesterday, as did Dilan, nothing major, nothing to be concerned about. They should both be involved against Nottingham Forest but it wasn’t worth the risk.”

Latest signing Devan Tanton, who has rejoined on a season loan from Fulham, will be eased into proceedings. The defender was another one who struggled with injuries last term and ended up going back to Craven Cottage in January.

“Devan coming in the building last year, we maybe played him a bit too much too soon without having too much training with us,” Webb explained. “We are not going to do that this year. He is fit but maybe not match-fit.”

Meanwhile, former Sheffield United defender Enda Stevens, who is training with Chesterfield, was not involved against Burton. Explaining why, Webb added: “The gaffer knows him from Pompey, Gary Roberts knows him very well. He has come in and done a bit of training. He had not trained properly really over the summer. He has a bit of a tight calf. He is another one we are not going to risk right now.”