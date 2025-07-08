Chesterfield thrashed League One Burton Albion 5-0 in a pre-season friendly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors had actually been the superior side in the first half-hour but three goals in 15 minutes before half-time, including a brace from Will Grigg, gave them an unlikely lead at the break. It had been a productive 45 minutes for Ryan Colclough, who won a penalty for the first, assisted the second and netted a free-kick for the third. It was a scoreline which would have had Burton scratching their heads.

The Spireites were much more dominant after half-time, with summer signing Lee Bonis adding a fourth in comical circumstances, before fellow new boy Adam Lewis slotted in a fifth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was the Blues’ first win of pre-season after defeat to Matlock Town at the weekend. They face a tough test next up when they host Premier League Nottingham Forest.

Gunner Elliott in action against Burton Albion. Picture: Tina Jenner.

FIRST HALF

Burton Albion, who narrowly avoided relegation to League Two last season, could have been three goals to the good in the opening stages with Fabio Tavares having a one-on-one expertly saved by Ryan Boot and then he squandered a sitter from close-range.

The visitors were by far the sharper and brighter team in the first half-hour but it was Chesterfield who took the lead when John Fleck fed Colclough and he was tripped in the box, following some smart work from youngster Gunner Elliott in the build-up. Grigg scored the resulting penalty,

Grigg got his second of the game and third of pre-season when he swept home inside the box following Colclough’s cutback from the right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Colclough got on the scoresheet himself, curling in a free-kick from the edge of the box, which substitute goalkeeper Harry Isted got hands to, but the power ensured it found the bottom corner.

The scoreline was very harsh on Burton, who would have felt very hard done to going into half-time.

SECOND HALF

There were 11 changes for Chesterfield at half-time, with striker Bonis getting his first minutes since signing from ADO Den Haag.

The Spireites made a strong start after the restart with Armando Dobra and Lewis both going close and then Dylan Duffy forced a save from Isted with a curling free-kick and then soon after Matt Dibley-Dias stabbed against the crossbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bonis scored a fourth goal in bizarre circumstances, as he charged down Isted’s attempted clearance and it found the net. It had been a horror half-hour for Isted, who had come on, conceded four times, and then been dragged off.

Livewire Bonis then assisted a fifth as Lewis calmly slotted into the bottom corner as Chesterfield ran riot and Burton appeared to lose their heads in an error-strewn display.

It did not look like being the case after 30 minutes, but this ended up being a really good night for Chesterfield, who were clinical in front of goal, played some entertaining football, with some key contributions from those old, young and new.

Chesterfield first-half: Boot; Jessop, Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon; Trialist, Fleck; Hobson, Elliott, Colclough; Grigg.

Second half: Hemming; Sheckleford, Naylor, Grimes, Lewis; Dibley-Dias, Stirk; Cook, Duffy, Dobra; Bonis.