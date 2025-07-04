Former Chesterfield striker Bim Pepple has signed for Plymouth Argyle.

The 22-year-old scored five goals for the Spireites in the second-half of last season after joining on loan from Luton Town following a successful stint at Southend United in the first part of the campaign.

As reported earlier in the summer by the DT, talks were held between the Blues and Pepple about a return but he has now signed for the League One Pilgrims on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee. Pepple enjoyed his time at Chesterfield and he was open to coming back but it appears the pull of playing in a higher division was too good to turn down. The forward has hopes of forcing his way into the Canada squad for next year’s World Cup so the opportunity to play in the third tier will enhance his chances of doing so.

Plymouth were relegated from the Championship last season but will be one of the favourites for promotion from League One this term.

Bim Pepple in action for Chesterfield.

Argyle head Coach Tom Cleverley, who was appointed this summer, said: “It’s great to have Bim on board, to add to our forward options. He had an excellent campaign last season, scoring lots of goals and contributing wherever he played. We are confident he will be an asset for us this, and we look forward to working with him to make him an even better player.”

And head of football operations, David Fox, added: “Bim is a player with a similar profile, in some ways, to Owen Oseni, who joined us last week. He is physically strong, quick, powerful and has an excellent work rate. He is the kind of forward that defenders don’t like playing against, and we think that we can develop him further. He will join our team of front players that already include Owen and Joe Hatch, which we will still look to add strength to, as we ensure we have a group of strikers who will complement each other, bringing different strengths to the table.”

Despite missing out on Pepple, Chesterfield are not short of options after securing the services of striker Lee Bonis, 25, from ADO Den Haag earlier this week.