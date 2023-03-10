A pitch inspection took place at 12.30pm on Friday after heavy snowfall covered the surface and surrounding areas overnight.

Volunteers attended the Technique Stadium this morning to try to clear the pitch of snow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spireites have now confirmed there is likely to be another inspection on the morning of the game.

Chesterfield are due to host Yeovil Town on Saturday.

They said: “Please note that tomorrow's game at home to Yeovil Town may be subject to a further pitch inspection in the morning.