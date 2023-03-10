Pitch inspection likely for Chesterfield-Yeovil Town clash
A pitch inspection is likely to take place on Saturday morning ahead of Chesterfield’s match against Yeovil Town.
A pitch inspection took place at 12.30pm on Friday after heavy snowfall covered the surface and surrounding areas overnight.
Volunteers attended the Technique Stadium this morning to try to clear the pitch of snow.
The Spireites have now confirmed there is likely to be another inspection on the morning of the game.
They said: “Please note that tomorrow's game at home to Yeovil Town may be subject to a further pitch inspection in the morning.
“Thank you to the volunteers who helped clear snow from the pitch today. No further help required today, but volunteers would be very welcome to help from 7am tomorrow.”