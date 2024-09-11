Spireites boss Paul Cook has paid tribute to ‘unbelievable man’ Joe Quigley following his move to Forest Green Rovers.

Quigley, 27, spent two-and-a-half years at Chesterfield, helping them win the National League title last season.

The striker joined from Yeovil Town in January 2022 and he initially found it tough but he won the majority of the fan-base over in the end.

He scored some important goals last term as the Blues returned to the EFL and he leaves a bit of a cult hero.

Cook had a lot of belief in him and liked him as a player and a person but the forward was set to be out of contract next summer and it was felt it was the right decision for all parties to let him move on.

Forest Green came in with an offer for him and he joined the National League side on transfer deadline day.

Cook said: “I have to give a special mention to Joe. He's one of the best lads I've ever worked with in football. We had lots of interest in him over the summer and we just felt for him and his family the move to Forest Green was the right one and we couldn't deny him the opportunity.

"I just felt going forwards with his contract up at the end of the season, this was the right move for both parties and a great move for him. He can now go and have another go at promotion from the National League at a real progressive club.

"I wish him all the luck in the world and I truly mean that. He is an unbelievable man and I honestly couldn't have asked for more from him. He gave everything for this club.

"He served this club very well and delivered when we needed him most. He scored some very important goals for us ands trained hard every session.

"He will have a great career. He's now closer to home with his newborn baby and I really do wish him and his family all the best.

"I'm sure all the supporters join me in wishing him well and recognising what he did for this club when he was here."

So far Quigley has been an unused sub in two out of the last three games for his new club. Forest Green beat AFC Fylde 3-0 on Tuesday night to climb to third in the table.