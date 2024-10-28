Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook said he gave the ‘liveliest’ half-time team talk he had delivered in years during the Spireites’ 5-2 win at rock-bottom Morecambe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dilan Markanday’s deflected strike on eight minutes was cancelled out by Ben Tollitt’s header two minutes later in a half which the hosts won the battle.

But Cook made two changes at the break, and although they were pegged back again after going 2-1 up, they scored three times in the last 15 minutes to claim all three points and move back into the play-off places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was probably the liveliest half-time team talk I have given for a couple of years,” Cook said.

Paul Cook.

"We were poor in the first-half, it was everything that I don’t like about football. We were clearly the second best team on the pitch. Everything was wrong with the team. Unfortunately after scoring a goal, to concede right away, was disappointing.

"What pleased me the most was how we responded to adversity. We have got no divine right to go to any ground and play good football. Teams will nullify you.

"Up to half-time we weren’t good. We never got to grips with (Marcus) Dackers. Morecambe were a constant threat. Derek Adams could not have got another breath out of those lads today. They worked and worked and worked. We offered ourselves up and we were doing everything wrong but, at some point, like most games, we showed levels of quality that we have. As a manager, when you know you have got that in your armory, sometimes it is just a matter of time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Berry came on in the second-half and grabbed a goal and an assist, while fellow subs Armando Dobra and Jamie Grimes also netted.

Cook continued: "Morecambe did not deserve to be on the end of that scoreline today but the quality of subs won us the game. We looked like scoring every time we went in their half. I think as a team that is really beneficial.”

Berry scored the third with a brilliant curling strike before assisting Dobra for the fourth with a fantastic lifted pass over the top.

On Berry, Cook said: "Like everyone in the squad James works ever so hard and when you get moments like he has done, he has proved again today what a deadly finisher he is. We are really pleased with James like we are the rest of the squad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The win means Chesterfield keep impressing on the road despite finding things tougher on home soil.

"I have just said to the lads, it doesn’t matter where you get your points from, it really doesn’t,” Cook added.

Chesterfield return to action next Saturday at home to Horsham in the FA Cup first round.