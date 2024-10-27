Chesterfield jump into play-offs with topsy-turvy big win at Morecambe - report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield climbed to sixth in League Two with an entertaining 5-2 win at rock-bottom Morecambe.

Dilan Markanday’s deflected strike on eight minutes was cancelled out two minutes later by Ben Tollitt’s glancing header.

Darren Oldaker restored the Spireites’ lead three minutes into the second-half with a curling free-kick but the hosts fought back again when

Tom Naylor turned into his own net just after the hour-mark.

Substitute James Berry made the difference as he put Town in front for a third time on 74 minutes with a brilliant curling effort for his sixth goal of the season and then he superbly assisted the fourth for fellow sub Armando Dobra to prod in seven minutes later.

And Captain Jamie Grimes also came off the bench to add a fifth on 89 minutes, heading in Liam Mandeville’s corner at the back post.

It had been a tight and entertaining game for 70 minutes, which will probably leave Morecambe feeling hard done to, but Berry swung the match in the Blues’ favour to cap a memorable away day.

The victory means Chesterfield are now eight unbeaten and they climb to sixth in the table.

There were three changes to the Chesterfield line-up from the draw against Colchester United with Mandeville, Ryan Colclough and Paddy Madden replacing Ollie Banks, Berry and Will Grigg.

The Spireites got off to a great start when Markanday’s strike from the edge of the box looped in after deflecting off Tom White on eight minutes for his fifth goal of the season.

But the Shrimps equalised two minutes later when Tollitt glanced in a wide free-kick from Adam Lewis.

The rest of the half was a frustrating one for the Blues. They were second best in the duels, couldn’t keep possession and failed to create much of note. However, they should have been awarded a penalty when Rhys Williams clearly handled inside the area but referee Tom Reeves ignored the appeals.

Morecambe, meanwhile, battled hard and were first to a lot of second balls. They pressed high, forced mistakes and were a threat from set-pieces and long throws. Towering striker Marcus Dackers, who was a handful, went the closest when he hit the side-netting.

Paul Cook responded at half-time by making two changes, bringing on Grimes and Dobra for Vontae Daley-Campbell and Harvey Araujo. That meant that Mandeville, playing against his old club, shifted to right-back.

And three minutes after the break Chesterfield were back in front when Oldaker curled in a free-kick from the edge of the area.

The momentum was with Town but Dobra couldn’t take advantage of a mistake from Jamie Stott and the hosts responded as Callum Jones almost levelled but his shot drifted narrowly wide.

But they did equalise just after the hour when Lewis’ inviting low cross from the left was turned into his own net by the sliding Naylor.

Cook tried to swing the momentum back towards the visitors by bringing on Berry and Grigg with 25 minutes remaining.

And Berry proved the difference as he scored Chesterfield’s third with a stunning curling strike on 74 minutes and then he sent Dobra clear with a superb lifted pass over the top and he prodded in for a fourth goal for the visitors with nine minutes to go.

Grimes added a fifth from Mandeville’s corner before Berry incredibly crashed a 40-yard half-volley against the crossbar late on which would have been a goal of the season contender.

Chesterfield: Thompson; Daley-Campbell (Dobra, 46), Naylor, Araujo (Grimes, 46), Gordon; Metcalfe, Oldaker; Mandeville, Markanday (Banks, 80), Colclough (Berry, 65); Madden (Grigg, 65).

Unused subs: Rinaldo, Jacobs.