Chesterfield manager Paul Cook has urged his side to ‘cement’ their place in the League Two play-offs in the comings weeks.

The Spireites jumped from 12th to seventh on Friday night after beating Newport County 3-0 at Rodney Parade before dropping to eighth after the rest of the Saturday fixtures.

"It is a great night for the players and we have given our supporters a little glimpse of being in the top seven,” Cook told 1866 Sport. “Let’s try our best to cement the top seven and let’s try our best to kick-on from there. We are going to have plenty of bumps, plenty of bruises, but we are enjoying it. Hopefully now we can try to put back-to-back wins together that might just see us in a good position in this league.”

Dilan Markanday’s opener after just 42 seconds set them on their way before two late goals from Will Grigg secured their first victory at this ground for 55 years.

Paul Cook.

“It was a really good performance tonight in terms of character and desire,” Cook continued.

"We had to dig in tonight, Newport put it on us, they did not deserve to be on the end of a 3-0 scoreline.

"We had to dig it out and then your quality will come through. We have got too many good players.

"The most important thing we have been working on is getting crosses in the box because we have got two of the best finishes you have seen in (Paddy) Madden and Grigg and we have got to give them more supply.”

Newport had a strong spell in the second-half but were denied by a block by Lewis Gordon and a last-ditch tackle from Liam Mandeville. The hosts also claimed an equaliser when Max Thompson potentially carried the ball over the line from a corner.

Ollie Banks came on and grabbed two assists for Grigg’s goals and Cook praised the ‘know-how’ of the players who came on.

"You just felt when (Kyle) Hudlin came on, we had to score again, it was so important that we didn’t go to an edge of the box rearguard defence and our players stood up and did well,” Cook explained.

"Newport have got one of the best home records in the division, they beat Doncaster here 3-1, they are a good side, they did not deserve to be on the end of that tonight but it is footy.”

He added: "A special mention to our supporters who were absolutely magnificent. They deserve a massive pat on the back.”

Chesterfield return to action on Tuesday night at home to Colchester United.