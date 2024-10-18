Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Substitute Will Grigg scored two late goals as Chesterfield moved into the League Two play-off places with a 3-0 win at Newport County.

Dilan Markanday got the Spireites off to a dream start after taking advantage of a mix-up after just 42 seconds.

The hosts threatened an equaliser in the second-half but two late goals from Grigg in three minutes secured a really good win for the visitors.

Town are now six unbeaten and they move up to seventh in the table at least until the rest of this weekend’s fixtures.

Chesterfield won 3-0 at Newport County on Friday night.

This was the Blues first win at Rodney Parade in 55 years since a victory back in December 1969.

Paul Cook made two changes from the draw against Notts County with the suspended Tom Naylor, and James Berry, replaced by Tyrone Williams, who made his first league start of the season, and Ryan Colclough.

The Spireites got off to a dream start when some indecision between Newport goalkeeper Nick Townsend and Kyle Jameson after a flick-on from Paddy Madden allowed Markanday to score after just 42 seconds for his fifth goal of the season.

Chesterfield, who had earned the early season ‘draw specialists’ tag, were comfortable for the remainder of the half, enjoying some neat spells of possession and their pressing from the front caught their eye, but Markanday’s early strike was their only on target.

Newport, who had won four out of five at home, rarely threatened either, with their first shot on target coming five minutes before half-time but Max Thompson made a comfortable save from Kieron Evans from the edge of the box.

Overall, it had been quite a scrappy and uneventful first 45 minutes after a dramatic start to the clash.

Early in the second-half, Armando Dobra headed over at the back post from Ryan Colclough’s cross.

Chesterfield almost scrambled home a corner from Jenson Metcalfe but it was cleared away near the goal-line.

Moments later, Newport’s Bryn Morris struck a free-kick on target but it was straight at Thompson.

The hosts threw on towering former Solihull Moors striker Kyle Hudlin on the hour-mark and he looked certain to score at the back post but Lewis Gordon blocked behind for a corner.

And then Liam Mandeville came to the Blues’ rescue with a perfectly-timed last-ditch tackle to deny Courtney Baker-Richardson who was about to pull the trigger.

The Exiles claimed for an equaliser when Anthony Glennon’s corner was potentially carried over the line by Thompson but their appeals were ignored.

Hudlin then went close when his cross came back off the post as the home side looked more threatening. With that in mind, Ollie Banks and Jamie Grimes came on for the visitors to add some height to the ranks.

But Chesterfield did not need to worry because another substitute, Grigg, scored two goals in three minutes late on to give the scoreline a handsome look. Markanday and Banks combined for both of the goals, which were close-range finishes on 84 and 87 minutes.

The Spireites have had a good start to the season and moving into the play-offs is a fair reflection based on their performances and effort as they now turn their attention to Colchester United on Tuesday night.

Chesterfield: Thompson; Mandeville (Daley-Campbell, 67), Williams (Grimes, 75), Araujo, Gordon; Metcalfe, Oldaker; Dobra (Banks, 75), Markanday, Colclough (Jacobs, 67); Madden (Grigg, 70)

Unused subs: Rinaldo, Berry.