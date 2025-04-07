Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paul Cook is likely to ring the changes for Tuesday night’s clash against Gillingham.

Chesterfield were battered 4-0 by Tranmere Rovers on Saturday, a defeat which left them seven points off the play-offs. However, the visit of the Gills is their game in hand on the other teams around them which means a victory will cut the gap to just four points with five matches remaining.

If the Blues are to gatecrash the top seven, then you feel it is a must-win game. A draw would not really do much for their ambitions, while a defeat would all but end their season.

Saturday’s second-half collapse at Prenton Park will likely result in some changes being made to the starting line-up. Kyle McFadzean was back in the squad for the first time in two months at the weekend but was an unused substitute, while Harvey Araujo is set to be available for selection as Gareth Ainsworth’s men come to town. The likes of Darren Oldaker, Ryan Colclough, Bailey Hobson and Vontae Daley-Campbell were left out of the matchday 18 on Saturday but Cook will not be afraid to chuck them straight back in.

Paul Cook.

Speaking before the loss at Tranmere, he said: "We might have someone who does not travel tomorrow but who plays on Tuesday. That is how much confidence I have in my squad and I believe in them all. We are going into games now where we have too many players – it is quite a unique situation. And it is a situation I don’t enjoy. In today’s game, confidence and psychology is so important because if you get left out you naturally feel that you have done something wrong or that you are not wanted, all those emotions that that brings.”

Gillingham have drawn all over their last five matches, three of which have come under manager Ainsworth, who left League One’s rock-bottom club Shrewsbury Town to take over at the Priestfield Stadium at the end of last month. So far his side have drawn 1-1 at Harrogate Town, 1-1 at home to Colchester United and 2-2 at Salford City.

Chesterfield dominated the reverse fixture between the two teams back in August but lost 1-0. Tuesday’s match should have been played in January but it was postponed because of snow.