Paul Cook explains his 'biggest disappointment' in defeat to Gillingham

Paul Cook’s ‘biggest disappointment’ in Chesterfield’s 1-0 defeat to Gillingham was the ‘chaos’ at the end.

The Spireites did everything but score, hitting the woodwork three times and having a goal ruled out, against the Gills who played the last half an hour with 10-men. Town themselves went a man down late on when Chey Dunkley collected two yellows.

Cook told the DT: "My only disappointment is that we brought chaos to the game at the end. We want to control games and get our flair players on the ball. We should have finished the game totally dominant in their half rather than reds, yellows and free-kicks so that is my only disappointment.”

On Dunkley’s sending off, he added: "It is ridiculous, I have known Chey a long time, and I love Chey, he is one of my lads I love, but I don’t get it. Why do you bring chaos to a game that is over? We have got to bring calmness and that is my disappointing thing.”

Darren Oldaker and Armando Dobra hit the woodwork in the first-half, while Tom Naylor struck the crossbar late on, on a day the ball would just not go in for the visitors. Dilan Markanday had a terrific team goal ruled out for offside in the second 45, which those watching back home said was onside.

Reflecting on the performance, Cook continued: “Gillingham started the game very aggressively which we expected and they got the goal probably totally against the run of play at the moment.

"We played ever so well at times and the goal we created just after half-time was top class but unfortunately it was offside.

"Gillingham had one or two opportunities, but we are really disappointed that we have not at least taken a point because I think the point is the least we deserved.

"We probably lacked a substitution or two in key areas that the Colcloughs, the Mandevilles, that those types of players would have helped us.”

This was Chesterfield’s first league defeat of the season, but it was a good performance, and one they can take a lot of heart from.

"It is so early days, we are only four games in, the leagues take shape at different moments, it is a long campaign,” Cook added.