Paul Cook concerned at 'balance' of Chesterfield line-up after York City defeat

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook.

With third placed Woking winning at Dorking Wanderers, it means Town fall three points behind them.

“We have been on a good run but the team has become a little imbalanced to how I like to play,” he said. “The imbalance of the team has made us defensively solid but we weren’t defensively solid today that is for sure. We probably got caught between a rock and a hard place today.

“Dallo has come in, McCallum has come in, I just don’t feel that the balance is correct at the minute. I just don’t feel it. So it is something we will look at. We have got (Akwasi) Asante back, (Armando) Dobra coming back. We have got to get it right. We are going to go in these play-offs, wherever it is, and it is a chance to be promoted. I believe the inquiries should come after the season."

Defeat at the Technique means the Blues have only won one of their last seven matches on home soil.

"For some reason we are just not getting that grasp in the nettle at home and it is probably something that has been playing on my mind for a bit,” Cook said.

On the fans’ frustrations, he continued: “I understand the fans’ frustrations, but they want to be in my body at the minute if they want to know what frustration is. I get the disappointment, myself and the players let the supporters down. We really feel that and it is not a nice feeling.”

Liam Mandeville got Chesterfield off to a good start with a curling strike into the top corner but the hosts failed to kick-on and conceded just before half-time and two more after the break.

Cook added: “It is a tough day. We had a great crowd, the pitch was great, the town was bouncing, big game at home, we really wanted to send our supporters home today third in the league, elated, and we have just fallen absolutely flat. It is really heartbreaking and disappointing. It is something you have got to accept as painful as it is.