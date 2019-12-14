Our player ratings from Chesterfield's FA Trophy defeat against Notts County

Chesterfield's Charlie Wakefield in action this afternoon against Notts County in the FA Trophy.
Chesterfield were knocked out of the FA Trophy after ex-Spireite Kristian Dennis struck a second-half winner for a 1-0 victory.

Here are our player ratings from today’s match:

Shwan Jalal 6

Didn’t have a lot to do all game apart from a first-half save from Dennis.

Robbie Weir 7

A really good performance particularly in the first-half. Strong in the tackle, made a number of interceptions and tried to get forward.

Anthony Gerrard 6

Him and Hollis kept Dennis and Tyson quiet all afternoon until Dennis slid in at the far post for the winner on 72 minutes.

Haydn Hollis 6

Fairly comfortable all game and was not troubled much by County’s strikers.

David Buchanan 6

Looked more comfortable at left-back than in midfield. 

Joe Rowley 7

Was amongst the action in the first-half and was unlucky not to have scored. Had one cleared off the line and hit the crossbar with a volley.

Curtis Weston 6

Battled well but gave the ball away a few times. Had a half chance just after County scored.

Charlie Wakefield 7

Gave a good account of himself but lost possession which led to County’s goal.

Gevaro Nepomuceno 5

Saw a decent amount of the ball but his final cross let him down.

Liam Mandeville 6

Tested County’s sub goalkeeper Kean just before half-time from inside the box and had a decent penalty shout in the second-half.

Tom Denton 5

A quiet afternoon for the forward and was subbed 69 minutes.