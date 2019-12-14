Our player ratings from Chesterfield's FA Trophy defeat against Notts County

Chesterfield were knocked out of the FA Trophy after ex-Spireite Kristian Dennis struck a second-half winner for a 1-0 victory.
Here are our player ratings from today’s match:
Shwan Jalal 6
Didn’t have a lot to do all game apart from a first-half save from Dennis.
Robbie Weir 7
A really good performance particularly in the first-half. Strong in the tackle, made a number of interceptions and tried to get forward.
Anthony Gerrard 6
Him and Hollis kept Dennis and Tyson quiet all afternoon until Dennis slid in at the far post for the winner on 72 minutes.
Haydn Hollis 6
Fairly comfortable all game and was not troubled much by County’s strikers.
David Buchanan 6
Looked more comfortable at left-back than in midfield.
Joe Rowley 7
Was amongst the action in the first-half and was unlucky not to have scored. Had one cleared off the line and hit the crossbar with a volley.
Curtis Weston 6
Battled well but gave the ball away a few times. Had a half chance just after County scored.
Charlie Wakefield 7
Gave a good account of himself but lost possession which led to County’s goal.
Gevaro Nepomuceno 5
Saw a decent amount of the ball but his final cross let him down.
Liam Mandeville 6
Tested County’s sub goalkeeper Kean just before half-time from inside the box and had a decent penalty shout in the second-half.
Tom Denton 5
A quiet afternoon for the forward and was subbed 69 minutes.