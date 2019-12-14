Our player ratings from Chesterfield's FA Trophy defeat against Notts County

Chesterfield were knocked out of the FA Trophy after ex-Spireite Kristian Dennis struck a second-half winner for a 1-0 victory.

Here are our player ratings from today’s match:

Shwan Jalal 6

Didn’t have a lot to do all game apart from a first-half save from Dennis.

Robbie Weir 7

A really good performance particularly in the first-half. Strong in the tackle, made a number of interceptions and tried to get forward.

Anthony Gerrard 6

Him and Hollis kept Dennis and Tyson quiet all afternoon until Dennis slid in at the far post for the winner on 72 minutes.

Haydn Hollis 6

Fairly comfortable all game and was not troubled much by County’s strikers.

David Buchanan 6

Looked more comfortable at left-back than in midfield.

Joe Rowley 7

Was amongst the action in the first-half and was unlucky not to have scored. Had one cleared off the line and hit the crossbar with a volley.

Curtis Weston 6

Battled well but gave the ball away a few times. Had a half chance just after County scored.

Charlie Wakefield 7

Gave a good account of himself but lost possession which led to County’s goal.

Gevaro Nepomuceno 5

Saw a decent amount of the ball but his final cross let him down.

Liam Mandeville 6

Tested County’s sub goalkeeper Kean just before half-time from inside the box and had a decent penalty shout in the second-half.

Tom Denton 5

A quiet afternoon for the forward and was subbed 69 minutes.