Michael Flynn, manager of Cheltenham Town. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Cheltenham Town manager Michael Flynn said there was only going to be ‘one winner’ as Chesterfield went up the gears in the second-half, eventually winning 2-0.

The Spireites had a Dylan Duffy goal ruled out in the first-half and Armando Dobra saw a vollley cleared off the line but overall it had been a tight clash as the players headed down the tunnel at half-time. But an early Lewis Gordon tap-in and a fantastic free-kick from Duffy in the second 45 secured a good victory for the Blues at Whaddon Road.

Flynn, who had no complaints over the scoreline, told Gloucestershire Live: “They are a very, very good team. I don't think they looked like scoring in the first half. They looked like they could have had three or four in the second half. Where they raised a couple of levels in the second-half, we have dropped a level, so there was only really going to be one winner."

He continued: “You have to give the opposition credit, they don't panic, they are very good in possession and their clearances give their strikers a chance to chase things down and get on the end of it. Ours are just hopeful and swiping at things. The amount of times we cleared the ball today and they could just pick up the second balls and go and carry on the wave of attack against us was crazy.”

Cheltenham, who have now lost their first two games, were handed seven yellow cards, including five in the first-half, much to the annoyance of Flynn.

He said: “I don’t think, and I have to be careful what I say, the referee helped things at all today because it was very one-sided with the yellow cards. I am well within my rights to say that. They have guessed with the first goal because they gave us a completely different excuse. It wasn't offside and we know that, but they said the ball had already crossed the line and it hadn't. It hit the post, came out and he tapped in. They have guessed at that, which is worrying, especially with the linesman being on the far side. But, we lost the game because we weren't good enough today, in the second half.”