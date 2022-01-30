His volley from the edge of the box on 89 minutes was his first goal in almost two years.

His moment of magic lit up a game which was full of effort and commitment but lacking in quality in the final third.

Asked by the DT where that goal ranks in his career, the midfielder said: "It is up there. Someone was saying what is better, this one or the Yeovil one (in December 2019), I said Yeovil because it is probably a harder volley but this is definitely up there with one of the best I have scored.

"It fell really nicely to me and I have got good contact and just tried to guide it back in.”

Given the situation with manager James Rowe and with Eastleigh sacking boss Ben Strevens, nobody was quite sure how the game would pan out.

“We have had a bit of a tough week and a bit of uncertainty and it was one of those games where you did not know what was going to happen,” Weston explained.

“As a group I thought we stuck together, I thought we got around each other and that was important today especially with the week we have had so I am just really happy.

"I think we worked hard for it throughout the game so to see that go in at the end was big.”

With the match being a televised late kick-off, Town dropped to fifth but the victory moves them back up to second and just one point behind leaders Stockport.

Weston told the DT: "There are a lot of teams in and amongst it and a lot of them around us won today so we had to win really in terms of staying in amongst it all.

"Throughout the course of the season you are going to have a couple of games where you are not as good. I have won this league before and we had games where we did turn it on as much as we did before. But I think it shows we are a good team to come down to a really tough place like this and get a win. We are firmly back in it and looking to move forward.”

The goal was Weston’s first since February 22, 2020, in a 4-0 win against Ebbsfleet United. So had that been playing on his mind?

He said: "Not particularly. Where I have been playing is just as important probably as scoring goals because obviously you are trying to prevent goals as well. I am not a natural goalscorer even if I am playing in midfield but it is nice to chip in so hopefully I can get a few more now if I am playing higher throughout the season. I have been playing a little bit deeper of late but today I was a little bit higher than usual which I enjoyed."

On the overall performance, Weson said it was a ‘really mature performance.’