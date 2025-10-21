James Berry. Picture: Brian Eyre.

James Berry says his main aim is to win promotion with Chesterfield and then he will see what the future holds for him.

The 24-year-old is back at the Spireites for a second spell after joining on a season-long loan from Wycombe Wanderers, the club he was sold to in January. The winger did not get many minutes at The Chairboys, who missed out on promotion to the Championship, losing in the play-offs to eventual winners Charlton Athletic.

Wycombe now have a new manager in former Barnsley and Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff so it remains to be seen what Berry’s future looks like. But, for the here and now, he is very happy to be back at the Blues and he would like to win another promotion with the club.

"I am still keeping in touch (with Wycombe) and hopefully they can see today that I am still putting in a good performance,” he said. “But I am glad I am playing for Chesterfield, I love it here, everyone knows I love it here. I am here for a full year, which I am really happy about it, hopefully we can get promoted and then we will be in the same league. We will see at the end of the season. My main goal is to get Chesterfield promoted and hopefully I will be at the forefront of that."

On not playing much at Wycombe, he continued: "It was just one of those things, I could not really get into the team, couldn’t even get on the bench. But I am here now and I am so glad I am here because I love it here. It is a great town, lads, fans and staff. When I spoke to Paul Cook and there was a chance to come back I jumped at it. I wasn’t interested in anywhere else.”

Berry had a hamstring injury when he returned to Chesterfield but he is over that now and he made his first start in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Fleetwood Town. He has made good contributions off the bench in recent weeks, scoring against Colchester United, and assisting at home to Salford City.

He said: “It is about getting minutes into me now. Funnily enough, my last start was Boxing Day against Fleetwood. It has been a long time. I have not played a lot of football in the last year. I was buzzing to start.”

Berry played an hour against Fleetwood and he got one of the man of the match awards, which he was delighted with. He added: “I think it is two points dropped but it is a good performance from the lads. I have seen their gaffer say it was a great point for them. We have created a lot of chances but it has just not gone for us. I think that (early Fleetwood goal) has killed us.”