On-loan Everton midfielder walking disciplinary tightrope at Chesterfield

Chesterfield midfielder Jenson Metcalfe is walking a disciplinary tightrope.

The on-loan Everton man received his fourth booking of the season in the 5-2 win at Morecambe on Saturday.

If the 20-year-old collects one more yellow card in the next five league fixtures then he will get a one-match ban.

As well as against Morecambe, Metcalfe has gone into the referee’s book against Gillingham, Bromley and Notts County.

Jenson Metcalfe.

The youngster, who is on a season-long loan from Goodison Park, has started all of the last four league clashes, helping Chesterfield to extend their unbeaten run to eight, so he will be keen to avoid having to sit one out. The cut-off point for 10 yellows and a two-match suspension is game number 37.

Fellow Chesterfield player Tom Naylor has already reached five bookings and he served his punishment against Newport County. After Metcalfe, Darren Oldaker, on three bookings, is next at risk of a ban.

Metcalfe, who has been at the Toffees since he was five, had not made his Everton senior debut before joining the Spireites but he was on the bench for Premier League battles against Brighton and Spurs at the start of this campaign.

"I have settled in well,” Metcalfe said recently on his time at Town. “I am a lad who wants to learn and I am learning different things each day. (He) Sean Dyche sent me a message after I signed saying it was a good place and that I will enjoy it. I also spoke to Harry (Tyrer) and he said I will love it here and that the fans are brilliant.”