The Brazilian, who has been on loan at Chesterfield this season, will leave Port Vale at the end of his contract.

Vale have confirmed their retained list and the 31-year-old will not be offered a new deal.

Covolan joined the Blues on a season-long loan but has made just 15 starts and has found himself behind Ross Fitzsimons for the number one jersey.

Lucas Covolan.

His time at Town got off to the worst possible start when he was sent off on the opening day of the season against Dorking Wanderers for a needless stamp.

As a result, Fitzsimons was signed on a short-term contract before earning himself an extended deal until the end of the campaign after impressing.

After his suspension, Covolan returned to the starting line-up for six matches before once again losing his place to Fitzsimons.

Covolan’s last start came against Woking at home in February.

He was on the bench in the play-off semi-final against Bromley last weekend and will probably be among the subs again for the final at Wembley.

Just like Covolan, Fitzsimons, who will face his his old club on Saturday, is also out of contract in the summer.

