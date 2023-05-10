News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

On-loan Chesterfield man finds out his Port Vale future

Goalkeeper Lucas Covolan will become a free agent this summer.

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 10th May 2023, 11:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 11:39 BST

The Brazilian, who has been on loan at Chesterfield this season, will leave Port Vale at the end of his contract.

Vale have confirmed their retained list and the 31-year-old will not be offered a new deal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Covolan joined the Blues on a season-long loan but has made just 15 starts and has found himself behind Ross Fitzsimons for the number one jersey.

Lucas Covolan.Lucas Covolan.
Lucas Covolan.
Most Popular

His time at Town got off to the worst possible start when he was sent off on the opening day of the season against Dorking Wanderers for a needless stamp.

As a result, Fitzsimons was signed on a short-term contract before earning himself an extended deal until the end of the campaign after impressing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After his suspension, Covolan returned to the starting line-up for six matches before once again losing his place to Fitzsimons.

Covolan’s last start came against Woking at home in February.

He was on the bench in the play-off semi-final against Bromley last weekend and will probably be among the subs again for the final at Wembley.

Just like Covolan, Fitzsimons, who will face his his old club on Saturday, is also out of contract in the summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In other news, former Chesterfield defender Fraser Kerr has been released by York City after one season at the club.

Referee and match officials confirmed for Chesterfield-Notts County National League play-off final

Related topics:Port ValeChesterfieldFraser KerrBlues