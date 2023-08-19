Hundreds of Latics supporters ran on the pitch to celebrate James Norwood’s 95th minute equaliser. They clashed with home goalkeeper Harry Tyrer and Spireites fans in a section of the West Stand. A flare was also thrown on the pitch.

Thankfully, Tyrer was unhurt.

The Latics could now face sanctions.

“Oldham Athletic condemns any encroachment onto the field of play and the use of pyrotechnics,” the Latics said in a statement.

“As a club, we pride ourselves on the passion of our supporters but the behaviour of everyone representing our club must remain lawful at all times.

“We will co-operate fully with all investigations made.”

And Spireites police tweeted: “One word sums today up.... Disappointed.... CCTV will be reviewed and anyone seen swinging punches on the pitch will be getting a door knock. Anyone going over the pitch side barrier has let their clubs down today.”

Oldham Athletic fans invaded the pitch at Chesterfield.

Chesterfield manager, Paul Cook, and his coaching staff ran on the pitch because they feared for their players’ safety.

Spireites assistant manager, Danny Webb said: “It is disappointing. I think the gaffer ran on and myself, Gary and Bucky ran on because we saw Harry Tyrer getting thrown on the floor and you are worried someone is going to leave a foot on his head or something like that. You are just protecting your players. I thought our supporters behaved impeccably. They were really, really well behaved so I think we leave this game of football as supporters and as a football club with a lot of credit. I am sure Oldham will say it is a minority but it was a hell of a lot of people running on the pitch.”

Asked how Tyrer is, Webb continued: “He is alright, he is a tough guy. I am sure if he saw the bloke face-to-face, the bloke would run a mile because Harry is 6ft 4.