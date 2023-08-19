Ash Palmer’s bullet header from Liam Mandeville’s corner on the hour-mark put the Spireites in front and it looked like being the winner until Harry Tyrer spilled a shot and Norwood slid home in the 95th minute despite suspicions of offside.

Hundreds of Latics supporters invaded the pitch and ran towards those in the home end, putting the Town players at risk, which will surely result in a punishment for the visitors.

Referee Matthew Russell appeared to blow up early because of the unsavoury scenes, which put a dampener on what had been an entertaining game between the two titles favourites.

Ash Palmer is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring against Oldham Athletic. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Town deserved the three points but their winning run comes to an end here. However, they are still unbeaten in four.

The first-half saw Chesterfield dominate possession, while Oldham were sitting deep and playing on the counter-attack.

Despite the Spireites enjoying a large chunk of the ball they could have moved it quicker at times and it was even in terms of the number of chances, although the Latics had the better ones.

Norwood, an eye-catching signing from Barnsley, had the first big opportunity but he headed wide at the near post from Mark Kitching’s cross from the left.

Town responded quickly and the marauding Branden Horton clipped a cross to the back post but Ryan Colclough’s stooping header was straight at goalkeeper Matthew Hudson.

The Blues’ best chance came after some patient build-up led to Colclough standing up a cross to the far stick but Horton fired over from about 10 yards.

Paul Cook’s men finished the half really strong but it was Oldham who should have taken the lead when Norwood beat the offside trap but he dinked the ball over the outrushing Harry Tyrer and the crossbar when one-on-one.

Chesterfield made a change at half-time as Tyrone Williams replaced Ryheem Sheckleford, possibly because of injury, at right back.

The Spireites carried on where they left off in the second-half in terms of possession but it was Oldham who were almost gifted a goal when a mistake by Palmer allowed Kurt Willoughby to get a shot off but it was a comfortable save by Tyrer.

But on the hour-mark, the Blues broke the deadlock when Palmer met Mandeville’s corner with a bullet header for his first goal of the season.

Town were now well on top and they should have bagged a second but Will Grigg fluffed his lines after Colclough found him with an inviting low cross.

With four minutes of normal time remaining, a corner from Mandeville almost went straight in but it clipped the top of the crossbar.

Oldham had hardly threatened in the second-half but they pinched a point when Tyrer spilled a shot and Norwood slid in an equaliser despite appeals for offside. The goal sparked some mad and disgraceful scenes from a large number of Latics fans who ran onto the pitch and confronted those in the home sections.

There should still have been some time to play but referee Russell appeared to call time early because of the crazy scenes and the points were shared.

Chesterfield (4-2-3-1): Tyrer; Sheckleford (Williams, 46), Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Naylor, Oldaker; Mandeville, Dobra (Jacobs, 75), Colclough; Grigg (Quigley, 83).