The Spireites were just three minutes of normal time away from winning promotion back to the EFL before eventually losing on penalties to Notts County at Wembley.

But Town won’t need the play-offs this year because they are 20 points clear with nine matches remaining. They could clinch the title next weekend away at Oldham Athletic.

"It hurt me for a long time and still haunts me now,” he told BBC Radio Sheffield. “When you come so close to something like that it really does hurt and stays with you for a long time. That has been burning in us all this year and why we have shown such ruthlessness in our performances. We are not taking no chances this year and that is why we are in the position we are in and that is why we are going to get it wrapped up soon.

Mike Jones netted his first goal for Chesterfield in the 4-1 win against AFC Fylde. Picture: Tina Jenner.

"It is so nice to be a part of it. I am forever grateful that the gaffer gave me the opportunity. We came up short last year but I felt we learnt so much from last year and the gaffer has brought in the right characters. They have got the experience and I think that is what has been the difference this year. "

Jones scored his first ever goal for Chesterfield in Saturday’s 4-1 win against AFC Fylde. It was also his first goal since October 2020.

He said: “That seems a lifetime ago, it really does. It is lovely to get one today. All the lads have been laughing about it saying they will be made up when it finally happens and stuff.”

The pesky Tom Naylor was also claiming it, but Jones was having none of it.

Jones laughed: "It fell nice to me and I thought why not. I caught it nicely and I was buzzing to see it go in. He is a nice lad, Tom, but he has got enough goals this year so I think I am keeping it! I would love to get more but it is not really my job.”

After losing 4-1 against Dorking Wanderers last weekend Chesterfield responded in a great manner and they now just need eight more points to win the league.

Jones said: "We were all hurting after last week. It was a little bit of an embarrassing defeat that we didn’t see coming but we have put it right

"The gaffer was mad on it this week about being aggressive and on the front-foot. We knew we had to be in their faces and we never let them settle in the game. It was disappointing to go to 3-1 because we felt like that we were comfortable but to go 4-1 straight away sums up the character we have shown all season.