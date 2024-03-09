Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Armando Dobra gave the Spireites a 1-0 lead at half-time, superbly assisted by Liam Mandeville, before two goals in two minutes before the hour from Mike Jones, his first for the club, and Will Grigg put them in a commanding position.

Harry Tyrer saved a penalty from teenager Danny Ormerod but the substitute got his goal moments later with a clever lob on 68 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Town made it 4-1 two minutes later when Mandeville made it a hat-trick of assists when his corner was finished by Ash Palmer.

Chesterfield beat AFC Fylde to edge closer to promotion. Picture: Tina Jenner.

This victory moves Chesterfield 20 points clear at the top of the table with only 27 points to play for.

This win was also their 28th in the league which is a club record.

Paul Cook made five changes from the heavy defeat to Dorking Wanderers as Ryheem Sheckleford, Branden Horton, Jones, Ollie Banks and Dobra replaced Jeff King, Bailey Clements, Darren Oldaker, Michael Jacobs and James Berry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AFC Fylde came into this clash in 15th but as the second most in-form team in the division and 26-goal pair Nick Haughton and Jonathan Ustabasi both started.

Chesterfield started brightly with Banks having three efforts off target and Mandeville saw a header land on the roof of the net.

But the Coasters gave the Blues a warning when a counter-attack led to Tyrer parrying from Haughton.

The Spireites took the lead on 28 minutes when Mandeville slipped a lovely-weighted pass through to Dobra and he showed good composure to slot in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town then had a strong shout for a penalty rejected by referee Michael Crusham when Grigg was clipped in the box when he was about to pull the trigger. The decision left Grigg furious.

The game had an edge to it with the tackles flying in as Palmer, Connor Barrett and Ustabasi all booked, as well as Fylde manager Chris Beech.

As the half drew to a close, Horton drilled narrowly wide after being played in by Jones.

Overall, it had been a much-improved half from Chesterfield after last week’s horror-show in Surrey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two quick-fire goals before the hour put the Spireites in a commanding position. A shot from Jones from the edge of the area found its way in via a deflection. Naylor claimed he got the final touch, but everyone will want it to go to Jones.

And two minutes later it was 3-0 when Grigg chested in from close-range from Mandeville’s cross from the right.

Fylde were awarded a penalty for an apparent handball against Jones but Tyrer dived low to his left to keep it out from substitute Ormerod.

But just moments later, Ormerod got his goal when he lobbed Tyrer to make it 3–1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Chesterfield restored their three-goal lead when Palmer finished Mandeville’s corner, which made it a hat-trick of assists for him, at the back post.

Ryan Colclough made his return to action after two months out through injury to round off a successful afternoon for the Blues, who just need eight more points to seal the title and promotion back to the EFL.

‘Champions-elect ole ole’ sang the Spireites fans in the closing stages. They are almost there now.

Chesterfield: Tyrer; Sheckleford, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Jones, Naylor; Mandeville (Colclough, 72), Banks (Jacobs, 72), Dobra (Berry, 78); Grigg.