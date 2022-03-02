A second-half double from Laurence Maguire and an Akwasi Asante penalty completed the comeback after Elisha Sam’s clinical opener before half-time.

“The scoreline is probably correct, I can’t argue about it,” Burchnall said.

"In the second-half they (Chesterfield) were better than us so I can’t complain at the result.

Notts County boss Ian Burchnall.

"I think over the 90 minutes they were better than us on the night and our second-half performance was disappointing.

"In the second-half they pressed us aggressively, we did not find the solutions well enough and we were not brave enough.

"I think at 1-1 we had a period where we started to be a bit braver on the ball but we did not create good enough chances.

"The pitch did not help, it is not an excuse, but the pitch was atrocious, probably the worst we have had this season.

"It (the pitch) probably suited them because I think they knew how we were going to play and they got after us.

"They created more than us and we did not handle the way they stepped on to us."

He added: "In the end, it is a couple of set-pieces that let us down. The nature of the goals are disappointing.

"We relied on Vitezslav (Jaros) to make some big saves before that so we can say what we want about the goals but they created more than us.

"They got on top of us, put a lot of balls in the box and were a little bit too open.