Chesterfield still face a tough task to make the play-offs but it is not impossible.

The Spireites beat 10-man Salford City 4-0 on Tuesday night to move to within eight points of the top seven with a game in hand.

Assistant manager Danny Webb said: “I still think it will be a hard task. The gaffer has just said that if you go and win at Notts County on Saturday then the table looks a bit better. We can’t get carried away. Let’s get in that top half and take it from there. It’s not mathematically impossible. We have got to continue this form. We have got another game in hand. Who knows.”

Hakeeb Adelakun was sent off in the first-half for an off-the-ball incident on Jack Sparkes at 0-0 and then Town scored twice before the break and two more in the second 45.

Chesterfield beat Salford City on Tuesday night. Picture: Chesterfield FC.

Webb said: “A sending off always helps but it can still be tough to beat 10-men. I have had three or four reports back from the FA this season on red cards that the opposition should have had but didn’t so we are due a little bit of things going our way. I think (Adelakun) he kicked out.”

Sparkes, who had a hand in the first two goals, hobbled off in the second-half after colliding with the post and he was replaced by Lewis Gordon. Webb explained: “I thought at first that he might have whacked his knee but he might have twisted it. Hopefully it is not too bad. I don’t think he would be able to jog at all if it was anything more than that. We will assess that in the morning.”

That came after Ryheem Sheckleford was forced off at half-time and was replaced by Janoi Donacien. “His calf was really tight,” Webb said. “We are hoping it is not a Groundhog Day situation where he plays a few and misses a load. That will be assessed tomorrow but we don’t think it is a big tear or anything.

Darren Oldaker played in the win against Newport County on Saturday but was left out completely this time around. Webb added: “It is tough for players when they play in a win and then they are not involved. The gaffer always speaks to them to let them know the reasons. DJ is a big part of our plans.”