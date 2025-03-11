Chesterfield comfortably beat 10-man Salford City 4-0 as they won away for the first time in three months.

Hakeeb Adelakun was sent off for the hosts on 24 minutes for an off-the-ball incident involving Jack Sparkes and the Spireites took advantage with two goals in three minutes before half-time from Liam Mandeville and Bim Pepple.

Armando Dobra added a third before the hour-mark and Mandeville got his second in added-time as the Blues won away for the first time since the middle of December, a run that included six defeats in seven on their travels.

Town recorded consecutive wins in the league for just the second time this season as they moved up to 14th in the table, eight points off the play-offs with a game in hand.

Bim Pepple celebrates against Salford City. Picture: Chesterfield FC

There was one change for Chesterfield from their win against Newport County on Saturday as Jenson Metcalfe replaced Darren Oldaker, who dropped out of the squad completely.

It was an open start to the game and Mandeville had a big chance to give the Spireites an early lead but he fired narrowly wide after being played in by Metcalfe.

Salford City were a huge threat on the counter-attack and Frankie Okoronkwo had two one-on-one situations but he was denied by Ryan Boot on the first attempt and then Mandeville made a fantastic last-ditch tackle on the second occasion.

The home side continued to open up the visitors on the break and Boot came to the Blues’ rescue once again, making an excellent fingertip save from Kelly N’Mai’s effort which was heading for the top corner.

Soon after, Adelakun was given his marching orders by referee Darren Drysdale for an off-the-ball-incident involving Sparkes.

Pepple had two great chances to give Chesterfield the lead but Salford City goalkeeper Jamie Jones saved both with his feet.

But Town made the breakthrough on 40 minutes when Mandeville turned in Sparkes’ cross from the left on the volley for his first goal of the season.

And three minutes later they scored a second when Sparkes crossed from the left, Tom Naylor headed down and Pepple finished low for his second goal in as many games. There was time for Mandeville to force another save from Jones with his feet before the break.

There was a change for Chesterfield at half-time as Jonai Donacien replaced Ryheem Sheckleford. And they had to make another swap early in the second-half when Sparkes collided with the post as he tried to slide in Dobra’s low cross. The left-back could not continue and he was replaced by Lewis Gordon.

Dobra put the game to bed before the hour-mark when he kept his cool to finish off a swift counter-attack led by Ollie Banks.

Metcalfe, Ryan Colclough, Michael Olakigbe and Dylan Duffy all had shots towards goal as they pushed for a fourth, while Salford could not get out of their half.

Mandeville had waited all season for a goal and then he grabbed his second of the night with an emphatic finish from the edge of the box in added-time.

After four straight defeats Chesterfield have now won two on the bounce ahead of Saturday’s trip to Notts County.

Chesterfield: Boot; Sheckleford (Donacien, 46), Palmer, Grimes, Sparkes (Gordon, 53); Metcalfe, Naylor; Mandeville, Banks (Olakigbe, 73), Dobra (Colclough, 65) (Colclough, 65); Pepple (Duffy, 73).

Unused subs: Thompson, Fleck.