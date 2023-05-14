The Spireites missed out on promotion back to the EFL after a devastating penalty shootout defeat to Notts County on Saturday.
The match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes, and 2-2 after 120 minutes, with the Magpies winning 4-3 on spot-kicks.
Here are our reporter Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from Wembley...
1. Ross Fitzsimons 5
He has done a steady job this season, but he will of course be disappointed not to have saved Bostock’s 87th minute free-kick equaliser which caught him out at his near post. He probably would also have wanted to have got more on his punched clearance which fell to Rodrigues to equalise again for 2-2. He saved from Nemane in the first-half and was looking confident before his error. Didn’t have the same presence in goal for the penalties compared to his opposite number. He will be hurting. Football can be cruel. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Jeff King 9
I thought he was outstanding. Questions have been asked of him defensively this season but those accusations could not be thrown at him at Wembley. Time and time again he won the ball with some smart tackles when someone was running at him. He gave Chicksen little change. One key interception in the box when Rodrigues was about to pull the trigger was exceptional. Had the courage to take a penalty - and it was a good strike - but it was an even better save. Mair had no right to stop it but he somehow did. Photo: Gareth Copley
3. Ash Palmer 8
I can’t really think of anything he did particularly wrong. Always seemed to be in the right place to mop up at the back and was a calm head when under pressure. His experience shone. Photo: Submitted
4. Jamie Grimes 9
What a warrior. Kept Langstaff quiet for the majority of the game. Notts tried to get their star striker in behind Grimes but he read the situations well and produced some bullet defensive headers when they tried to go over the top. He didn’t deserve to be on the losing team and he was absolutely devastated post-match. Played every minute of every league and play-off match. Photo: Eddie Keogh