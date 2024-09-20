Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paul Cook wants to see Chesterfield return to their attacking identity against Cheltenham Town last weekend.

The Spireites, who scored more than 100 goals last season, didn’t have a shot on target in a 1-0 defeat to Port Vale a week ago.

Cook has let them know that it was not good enough and that they need to put in a performance for the home faithful on Saturday against the Robins (12.30pm).

Cook said: "I don’t really enjoy talking about last week, especially when we didn’t turn up. I put that down as one of our really, really poor performances since I have come back. It was not good enough in any shape or form. There is a way to lose a game of football, i.e like at Gillingham away. Port Vale was not good enough and not acceptable by our standards, but it has probably been a one-off, certainly this season. That was not an enjoyable Chesterfield Football Club performance. Hopefully we won’t see that again tomorrow.”

Paul Cook.

Cheltenham, 19th, have not picked up a point in any of their three away league games so far but they have found the net in all of them. But Cook’s focus is on his own side and how they approach the match.

He explained: “We want a team that is very aggressive going forward, who plays forward and runs forward. Not a team who just tippy-tappy on the edge of the box and doesn’t go anywhere and doesn’t create chances. That is not how we are trying to play football.

"We have had a good week to prepare for it and we are really looking forward to the game. Our crowd will be massive, our support next week at Doncaster is massive, and our supporters have so much faith in what we are doing. Tomorrow we need to give them a little bit back, don’t we? Not in terms of the result, because no one can guarantee anything, but certainly in the level of performance, appetite and work ethic.”

The Robins, managed by Michael Flynn, have had a summer rebuild after relegation from League One.

On Saturday’s opponents, Cook added: "They were unfortunate to lose at Grimsby late on, they were the better side at Salford last week, comfortably, and should never have lost the game.”