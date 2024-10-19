Newport County denied 'clear goal' against Chesterfield, says Exiles boss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newport County manager Nelson Jardim thought his side should have been awarded a goal in Chesterfield’s 3-0 win on Friday night.

With the Spireites 1-0 up, the Exiles claimed for an equaliser when goalkeeper Max Thompson potentially carried the ball over the line from a corner during the second-half. But the appeals were ignored and then Will Grigg scored twice late on to secure a good away victory for Town.

Jardim said: "I think it was a clear goal, we will have to assess it better, but everyone is telling me that it was a goal, the players, some of the staff as well.”

Dilan Markanday opened the scoring after just 42 seconds before Grigg’s late double gave the Blues some breathing space.

Nelson Jardim, manager of Newport County.

"It wasn't a good start,” Jardim continued. “I think it lost us a little bit of confidence and we didn't quite find the right passes in the first half.

"At half-time we put things right, made the subs that we needed to and we saw improvements right away.

"I think the boys tried, they did their best, but obviously when you commit little mistakes you pay a big price. I guess that is what happened today.

"I think we did improve, we created three or four goal scoring chances, it is just unlucky we didn't score one. If we could have taken at least one then I think we could have got the game back.”

He added: "If we could have scored a goal in that moment I think we would have been on top of the game. We would have had more energy to score a second. We didn't and I think we paid a big price for not."

He added: "It hurts (the result). It hurts the fans, it hurts the players. Everyone is suffering.”