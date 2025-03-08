Newport County boss makes bold statement after defeat to Chesterfield

Newport County manager Nelson Jardim said his team needed to ‘toughen up’ after throwing away a lead to lose 2-1 at Chesterfield.

Matt Baker slammed the visitors in front on 40 minutes from a corner but two goals in two minutes from Ollie Banks and Bim Pepple turned the game on its head before the break.

The Spireites could have won by a bigger margin in the end, with Pepple hitting the post twice, as they restricted Newport to very little in the second-half.

Jardim said: “We knew it was going to be a tough game and the first half was quite even in terms of opportunities. We had the best one with (David) Ajiboye, then we scored but we conceded two soft goals. This is happening (too often) and there is a lack of consistency in away games. I have told them that we need to grow up and toughen up. We cannot use the excuse of being a young team because they have grown, they are old enough now to stop that.”

Nelson Jardim, manager of Newport County. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Chesterfield failed to deal with Anthony Glennon’s corner delivery and Baker lashed in, but the hosts responded quickly from two corners of their own, with Banks and Pepple applying finishes from close-range. Overall, it was a deserved victory for the Blues, who stopped a run of four straight defeats.

Jardim added: “In the second-half we tried a couple of things, we didn’t create as much as we wanted. When you concede two goals just before half-time like that it sets the tone for the second half. I was so disappointed with the goals and it was a huge punishment after all that effort.”