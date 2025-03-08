Much-improved Chesterfield beat Newport County 2-1 to record their first win in five on an emotional afternoon as fans showed their support for owner Phil Kirk who has been diagnosed with inoperable cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supporters applauded and sang the name of the much-loved 58-year-old, who was at the game, in the 58th minute. Referee Michael Barlow paused the match which allowed everyone to pay their respects, with the Spireites’ players turning towards the directors’ box to show their appreciation.

In terms of action on the pitch, the visitors took the lead on 40 minutes through Matt Baker but two goals in two minutes from Ollie Banks and Bim Pepple turned the scoreline around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People hit the post twice in the second-half as Chesterfield put in a much-improved performance to secure a deserved and welcome victory after a tough few weeks.

Ollie Banks scored Chesterfield's equaliser. Picture: Tina Jenner.

The Blues had their attacking spark back and made fewer mistakes defensively. Their pressing was better and many individuals had their best game for a while.

This week has put a lot of things into perspective but hopefully the win will bring some light-relief to the Kirk family.

Paul Cook, who was serving the second game of a two-match touchline ban, made three changes from the defeat to Colchester United as Darren Oldaker, Armando Dobra and Pepple replaced Bailey Hobson, Dylan Duffy and the suspended Paddy Madden. Lewis Gordon was named on the bench for the first time in three months after returning from injury and came on late on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield made a positive start and had a chance to take the lead in the opening minutes but Tom Naylor fluffed his lines six-yards out after Ash Palmer headed down Liam Mandeville’s cross.

The Spireites had been the better team in the first 20 minutes and they went close again but Jamie Grimes headed over from close-range from Jack Sparkes’ corner. The left-back’s deliveries were fantastic all afternoon.

The Blues had not been in any danger but Newport gave them a couple of warning signs when James Clarke headed wide from Anthony Glennon’s corner and then Ryan Boot made a big save to deny David Ajoiboye who had raced through one-on-one from Cameron Antwi’s clearance following a Chesterfield corner.

And the visitors went in front on 40 minutes when Baker lashed home from a Glennon corner. But Town equalised two minutes later from a corner of their own when Naylor flicked on Sparkes’ delivery at the near post and Banks forced it over the line at the back stick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And two minutes later Chesterfield had turned the scoreline around when Sparkes’ initial corner came back to him and he crossed to the far post where Palmer headed it back across goal and Pepple bundled it in.

There was still time for Boot to make another excellent save before the break, this time denying Courtney Baker-Richardson.

At the start of the second-half Newport claimed for a penalty when Palmer challenged Bobby Kamwa but referee Barlow ignored the appeals.

All four sides of the ground stood and clapped in the 58th minute to show their support for Spireites owner Kirk. The game was paused after Chesterfield won a corner and that allowed the Spireites’ players to turn towards the directors’ box and applaud in what was an incredibly moving moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People hit the woodwork twice in a couple of minutes as Chesterfield tried to put the game to bed in the latter stages. The striker saw a brilliant curling strike come back off the post and then he hit the other post soon after following a mistake by Glennon.

The visitors hardly threatened at all after the break and the Spireites should have won by a bigger margin but they won’t care.

Chesterfield: Boot; Sheckleford (Donacien, 76), Palmer, Grimes, Sparkes (Gordon, 90); Oldaker (Fleck, 76), Naylor; Mandeville, Banks (Duffy, 79), Dobra (Colclough, 90); Pepple.

Unused subs: Thompson, Olakigbe.