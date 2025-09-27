David Hughes, manager of Newport County.

Newport County manager David Hughes said his team need to improve at both ends of the pitch after losing 4-1 at Chesterfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newport have only won one out of 10 in the league and are third from bottom but they didn’t look like a team who were on such a poor run in periods of the game. It is not often that opposition teams come to the SMH Group Stadium and attack but Hughes’ men did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It was a really open game, it could have been 3-3 after 20 minutes. The way they play the game, we thought it might provide us opportunities to capitalise which I think it did at times. But what I will say is we provided them with opportunities from too many unforced errors.

"For the first goal we have got to stop the cross. For the second we didn’t adjust to the delivery in the box and we have got to get pressure on the ball quicker. We got back in the game and I think the lads deserve great credit for that but we had a mountain to climb.

"For us, away from home, we are too open. In those moments in transition we have got to hurt them. We have flashed the ball across the goal for a tap-in in both halves. Yet again, hugely disappointing. Yet again, unforced errors. And at the opposite end of the pitch, we are not capitalising on some really good spells of play.”

Hughes, a former academy coach at Manchester United, is coming under pressure to get some positive results and he accepted that would be the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "The lads have clarity in how we want them to play but the record is the record and it is not going to change until we shut one end of the pitch down and capitalise at the other end.

"On the balance of play today, we created opportunities, we were easy on the eye, played some nice football, we tried to play an attacking style but we need to be difficult to play against.”