New director confirmed at Chesterfield

Phil Kirk has officially been confirmed as a new director at the Spireites.

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 4th Apr 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 09:57 BST

At last month’s AGM shareholders gave the green light for Phil and his brother Ashley, who are both Chesterfield fans, to increase their stake in the club to 25 per cent. The community trust has the other 75 per cent.

The brothers loaned the club £1m last year and another £1m is set to be pumped in.

Ashley joined the board last year and Companies House has today confirmed that Phil is also now a director.

Phil Kirk has been confirmed as a new director at the Spireites.
Phil Kirk has been confirmed as a new director at the Spireites.
The duo, who are both retired, have insisted that they do not want to have majority control of the club but are fully committed.

Phil said at the recent AGM: “I am not going to change the team I support. I am here for the long haul.”

Phil also said the plan is to get the club back into the Football League before seeking further investment.

He added: "I know a couple already. But I would not bring them in until I know exactly where we stand with everything.”

