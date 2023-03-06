Chesterfield brothers 'in it for the long haul' as they increase stake in Spireites

Chesterfield's AGM took place on Monday night.

The life-long Spireites fans loaned the club £1m last year and they are set to put the same amount in again.

On Monday night shareholders gave the green light at the club’s AGM to the brothers taking their stake in the Spireites to 25 per cent, which will be rubber-stamped in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashley is already on the board and Phil will join shortly.

The club’s latest accounts showed they made a loss of £2.3m.

Phil, who reiterated that he has no intention of having majority control, revealed that the plan is to stabilise the club before potentially bringing in more investment.

Asked by a supporter if they are in it for the long-haul, Phil said: “I am not going to change the team I support. I am here for the long haul. What I would like to do is get the club into a position where we understand the books, how we make money, how we don’t make money, what needs to change, and then potentially bring in more money, not just my own, but other peoples.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 25 per cent will not give the brothers a majority control but it does mean they will have a significant say in the decision-making.

On bringing more investment into the club, Phil said that he already has a couple of people in mind.

He explained: “I would always intend that the trust was the majority owner of the club. I am pretty certain that I can sort the commercial side out, sort the club out, but can I raise money with people who want to invest in a 51 per cent plus-owned community football club? That is going to be tough, but I think I can. I know a couple already. But I would not bring them in until I know exactly where we stand with everything.”