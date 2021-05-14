National League play-off dates and final venue confirmed
This season’s National League play-off final will be held at Bristol City’s Ashton Gate, it has been confirmed.
Wembley Stadium is unavailable due to hosting Euro 2020 fixtures.
The eliminator rounds and semi-finals will be one-legged.
“Due to the current Government sporting guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, all play-off eliminator and semi-final matches will be played at reduced stadium capacity with only home fans permitted,” the National League said in a statement.
“Supporters of both participating clubs in the Vanarama National League promotion final at Ashton Gate will be able to attend in limited numbers.”
Ashton Gate has recently been renovated and has a capacity of 27,000.
All the matches, which take place over the first three weeks in June, will be shown live on BT Sport.
The Spireites currently hold a play-off spot in sixth with three games to go.
They face Wealdstone, Dagenham and Redbridge and Halifax in their final fixtures.
As it stands Chesterfield would battle it out with Torquay, Stockport, Hartlepool, Notts County and Halifax.
Vanarama National League Play-Off Schedule
Saturday, June 5, 2021 – 4pm
Elimination Round – Match A – 5th place vs 6th place
Sunday, June 6, 2021 – 4pm
Elimination Round – Match B – 4th place vs 7th Place
Saturday, June 12, 2021 – 12pm
Semi Final – 2nd place vs winner of Match A
Sunday, June 13, 2021 – 12pm
Semi Final – 3rd place vs winner of Match B
Sunday, June 20, 2020 – 2pm
Final – Ashton Gate