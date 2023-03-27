The conditions, set to come into force from July 1, would mean ill or injured players would only receive full pay for 12 weeks.

Clubs would also be able reduce wages to statutory sick pay - £99.35 a week - until they are fit, or up to 28 weeks, and even terminate contracts if a club medic determines that a player will be unable to play for a period of four months because of illness or injury.

In a joint statement, the captain said: “As a collective we are writing to you on behalf of all National League players who are shocked and frustrated at the significant changes which are being proposed to the standard non-league contract.

Jamie Grimes.

“If implemented, these changes will have a serious and negative impact on the rights of players, particularly those who suffer injuries and illness.

“22 of the 24 teams currently competing in the National League are fully professional. Football to us is more than just a game. It is our livelihood and the sole mechanism for financially supporting our families.

“Our clubs expect us to put our bodies on the line each week. That, naturally, brings with it the constant and serious risk of injury and mental health pressures. The apparent decision to allow clubs to easily dispose of players who pick up injuries or suffer illness is unacceptable.”

They went on to say: “We understand and support the need to create a sustainable financial structure within the football pyramid.

“However, we fundamentally disagree that this should involve eroding the duty of care a club owes its players.

“What is most concerning is that the very people who are put at physical and financial risk by this proposed move the players themselves – have been locked out of the decision-making process. This is completely unacceptable.

“These changes give clubs the option of terminating a player’s contract or reducing their income to statutory sick pay in the event of an injury or illness. This makes an already unstable job even more unstable, to the point where for many it will be untenable. These changes put players under significant stress, knowing that we are always at risk from losing our income and being unable to work.