'Shambles' - controversial changes to non-league player contracts slammed

Under the current contract a player who is ill or injured continues to be paid their full wages for the duration of their contract.

But from July 1 this year an ill or injured player will only receive their full wage for 12 weeks if they play in the top division of the National League and only six weeks if they play at a level below.

If a player is still ill or injured after this period a club can put them on Statutory Sick Pay, which is currently £99.35 per week, payable for 28 weeks.

National League captains are in talks with each other about controversial changes to non-league contracts.

In addition, clubs will also be able to terminate a player’s contract, as long as they give three months’ notice, if a club medic determines that a player will be unable to play for a period of four months because of illness or injury.

The PFA, who made it clear they are against the changes being introduced by the FA, said that they understand that the new conditions will apply to all new contracts, or renewed contracts, including extensions, variations or amendments to a current contract, signed on after July 1 2023.

National League captains, which would be Chesterfield’s Jamie Grimes, are apparently in contact with each other to discuss the matter.

Following the announcement, Boreham Wood forward Tyrone Marsh hit out at the decision on social media. He said: “This is an absolute shambles. We are humans, who have families to look after, not a puppet to entertain. This isn’t ok and will never be ok.”

And Yeovil Town’s skipper, Josh Staunton, added: “We currently have 20 of the National League’s captains in contact with one another representing our team mates in hope of getting this matter resolved, allowing players to step foot onto the pitch next year without having to worry the risk of injury could financially cripple them.”

The PFA said in a statement that it did not support the move by the FA.

“Earlier this week the PFA contacted non-league players to inform them of upcoming changes being introduced by the FA to the standard non-league contract,” they said.

“We were asked by the FA for feedback on the new contract. We made clear that the PFA do not support or endorse it.