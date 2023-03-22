News you can trust since 1855
National League 2023 play-off dates as Wrexham, Notts County and Chesterfield battle for promotion

Chesterfield look set to be involved in the National League play-offs for a third successive season.

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 11:53 GMT- 1 min read

The Spireites lost to Notts County in the elimination round in 2021 and although they went one better last year they came unstuck at Solihull Moors in the semi-final.

Town are currently fourth in the table, which would mean they would go into the elimination round, but they only trail third-placed Woking on goal difference so a passage straight through to the semi-finals is still very much on the cards. The teams who finish second and third automatically advance to the semi-finals and are rewarded with a one-legged home tie.

If the season was to end now Chesterfield would host Boreham Wood in the eliminator round before travelling to Woking in the semi-final.

Joe Quigley scored in the play-off semi-final against Solihull Moors last season.
This year there is no waiting around for the play-offs to start once the regular season ends on April 29. The eliminators take place just a couple of days later in midweek and then the semi-finals get underway at the weekend.

The final, which is set to place at Wembley, is on Saturday, May 13.

FULL SCHEDULE

  • Eliminator A – Tuesday, May 2 - 5th vs 6th
  • Eliminator B – Wednesday, May 3 - 4th vs 7th
  • Semi-final 1 – Sunday, May 7 - 2nd vs Eliminator A Winner
  • Semi-final 2 – Sunday, May 7 - 3rd vs Eliminator B Winner
  • Final – Saturday, May 13
