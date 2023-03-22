The Spireites lost to Notts County in the elimination round in 2021 and although they went one better last year they came unstuck at Solihull Moors in the semi-final.

Town are currently fourth in the table, which would mean they would go into the elimination round, but they only trail third-placed Woking on goal difference so a passage straight through to the semi-finals is still very much on the cards. The teams who finish second and third automatically advance to the semi-finals and are rewarded with a one-legged home tie.

If the season was to end now Chesterfield would host Boreham Wood in the eliminator round before travelling to Woking in the semi-final.

Joe Quigley scored in the play-off semi-final against Solihull Moors last season.

This year there is no waiting around for the play-offs to start once the regular season ends on April 29. The eliminators take place just a couple of days later in midweek and then the semi-finals get underway at the weekend.

The final, which is set to place at Wembley, is on Saturday, May 13.

FULL SCHEDULE