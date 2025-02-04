Luke Molyneux is one to watch for Chesterfield's next opponents Doncaster Rovers. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Chesterfield face in-form promotion contenders Doncaster Rovers on Thursday.

The Spireites will be hoping to bounce back from their last-gasp defeat to Cheltenham Town at the weekend and will be desperate to close the gap on the play-offs, which currently stands at eight points. Rovers visit the SMH Group Stadium on the back of five successive wins in all competitions and will be out for revenge after losing the reverse fixture 3-0.

We spoke to journalist Ricky Charlesworth, of the Doncaster Free Press, to get the lowdown on the Blues’ next challenge...

Q: How would you say the season has gone so far for Rovers?

So far, so steady. Grant McCann came out straight after the play-off defeat to Crewe last season and declared he was going out for the title. To that end, they're not quite on track but they're quickly chasing down wobbling leaders Walsall. A key trait this season has been not losing back-to-back games. When Rovers have lost, they've generally responded well. They're in their best run of form right now, searching for a sixth straight win in all competitions so momentum is sky-high.

Q: Chesterfield won the reverse fixture 3-0, how much of a low point was that? McCann has said Chesterfield are the best team Rovers have faced at home so far and it's hard to argue. Everything clicked that day and even without the two red cards, the Spireites were good value for the win. It will be fascinating to see how Rovers approach this game. Given their recent run, they'll go in as favourites but they'll no doubt have to contend with a vocal home crowd. Perhaps that painful loss back in September will act as a bit of extra motivation on Thursday.

Who is the dangerman to look out for and can Chesterfield expect a different style and/or personnel from the previous meeting? Luke Molyneux is really hitting top form, with four goals in his last five games. On his day, he's as good a player as anyone in this division - something McCann regularly points out. But he's not the only one to keep an eye on. Charlie Crew has excelled in midfield since arriving on loan from Leeds United. He may look lightweight but he loves a tackle and can sure pick out a pass. The early signs are that he is a serious talent and is way above League Two level.

Any notable injuries? The injury situation this season, compared to last, is chalk and cheese. At one point last term the number of players in the Rovers treatment room easily ran into double figures. The superb work of head of medical Dave Rennie is starting to pay off and that means only skipper Richard Wood is unavailable as he continues to work his way back from a troublesome ankle issue. Him aside, everyone else is fit.

Score prediction? I think Rovers will come out on top, given Chesterfield's injury concerns and the loss of two of their better players in Dilan Markanday and James Berry. 2-0 Rovers.