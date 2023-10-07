News you can trust since 1855
Liam Mandeville scored in the 2-0 win at Boreham Wood.

'Minimal fuss' - Chesterfield player ratings from convincing win against Boreham Wood

Chesterfield recorded a convincing 2-0 win against Boreham Wood to ensure they remain top of the National League.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 7th Oct 2023, 19:01 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 19:13 BST

Here are our player ratings from the game...

His third clean sheet of the season and his second in a row. He was well proctected by those in front of them but he was commanding in coming to claim long throws and he got attacks flowing with some neat passes out.

1. Harry Tyrer 8

Kept his place at right-back and forced Ashmore into a save early on. A couple of his passes were intercepted in the first 45 but he kicked-on after the break with some driving runs into the Boreham half. Created one great chance for Colclough but he put it over. Off for Jacobs on 78.

2. Jeff King 8

A leader at the back. He was dominant in the air and aggressive in all aspects of his work.

3. Tyrone Williams 8

A clean, no-nonsense display. Went about his work with minimal fuss and was faultless. A stunning late block, denying a certain goal, capped a strong showing from the skipper.

4. Jamie Grimes 8

