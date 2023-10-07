Chesterfield recorded a convincing 2-0 win against Boreham Wood to ensure they remain top of the National League.
Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Harry Tyrer 8
His third clean sheet of the season and his second in a row. He was well proctected by those in front of them but he was commanding in coming to claim long throws and he got attacks flowing with some neat passes out. Photo: Alex Livesey
2. Jeff King 8
Kept his place at right-back and forced Ashmore into a save early on. A couple of his passes were intercepted in the first 45 but he kicked-on after the break with some driving runs into the Boreham half. Created one great chance for Colclough but he put it over. Off for Jacobs on 78. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Tyrone Williams 8
A leader at the back. He was dominant in the air and aggressive in all aspects of his work. Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jamie Grimes 8
A clean, no-nonsense display. Went about his work with minimal fuss and was faultless. A stunning late block, denying a certain goal, capped a strong showing from the skipper. Photo: Tina Jenner