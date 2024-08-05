​Millers hit eight in romping win

Chris Pauley celebrates scoring the fifth goal. All photos courtesy of John Fryer.

​New Mills put an injury-ravaged Shawbury United to the sword on Saturday in a dominant 8-0 win.

It made it two wins out of three to start the new season, though were it not for wasteful finishing it could have been a bigger margin.

It was the visitors who started the brighter and it took a flying save from Joey Oldham to keep the scores level as Shawbury showed inventiveness from their set pieces.

On 17 minutes the game changed, Declan Hacking made a magnificent solo run only to see his shot parried away by Ashley Rawlins in the Shawbury goal, but the visitors’ clearance was intercepted and Hacking crossed for Lee Knight to volley in the opening goal of the afternoon.

Harry Dean is all smiles after scoring the seventh goal.

Three minutes later it was two, Kain Dean’s corner from the right flicked on at the near post and James Perry headed home his first for the club.

On the half hour mark a slick passing move resulted in Deering sending Knight clear on goal and he made no mistake for his second of the match, then as half-time approached Hacking raced through to make it four and right on the whistle Chris Pauley poked in his first goal for the club following a corner.

As The Millers made changes the chances continued to come and Harry Dean added a sixth early in the second half, before converting a Hacking cross for the seventh just after the hour. In injury time The Millers were awarded a penalty which man of the match Hacking converted to close the game.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​