Midfielder's Chesterfield future remains undecided

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 12:08 BST

Mike Jones’ Chesterfield future remains undecided.

The popular midfielder, who turns 38 in August, has been at Chesterfield for three years, winning the National League title in 2024. But he made only five appearances last season, three of which came in starts in the EFL Trophy, while he only got 16 minutes in the league before having surgery on an achilles injury which ruled him out for the rest of the campaign. While he was out, he assisted the backroom staff during his rehabilitation, helping players with fitness and conditioning.

Jones, who earned himself a deal at the club in the summer of 2022 after impressing on trial, is out of contract but was not mentioned in any of the categories when the club published the retained list last month.

He will now see how pre-season goes before his next step is decided, with all possibilities still open, from getting a new contract to becoming part of the backroom staff in some capacity.

Mike Jones lifted the National League trophy in 2024.

Following the departures of Darren Oldaker and Ollie Banks, and the loan of Jenson Metcalfe ending, Chesterfield are light in numbers in central midfield, which is the area of the team where they need to recruit the most this summer.

Jones has made more than 60 appearances for the Spireites and is well-liked by the fans, who have enjoyed his battling and full-blooded performances over the years.

This upcoming season would be his 19th in senior football, with his journey taking him to the likes of Bury, Carlisle United, Tranmere Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday.

