The chances of Matt Dibley-Dias being involved against Gillingham have been rated as ‘very slim.’

The midfielder, on loan from Fulham, was forced off in the first-half of the Carabao Cup defeat to Mansfield Town last week with an ankle knock and he subsequently missed the win against Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

The injury is to the same ankle that he rolled in training during pre-season but thankfully he is not expected to be out for too long. He was not fully fit to be involved against Rovers despite his keenness to play. But Paul Cook explained to him that he did not want him to play through the pain barrier and wanted to give him a bit more time to recover.

Tuesday night’s long trip to unbeaten Gillingham is also likely to come too soon for him, with his chances rated as ‘very slim’ by Danny Webb. But, if he can get a full week of training under his belt, he could possibly be in contention for Harrogate Town away this Saturday.

Chesterfield have started the season with three wins in League Two. Picture: Tina Jenner.

In other injury news, Devan Tanton (ankle) remains out but is back running. James Berry (tight hamstring) is hoping to be involved against Harrogate or Crawley Town. Luke Butterfield (broken metatarsal) is going to be out for six to eight weeks.

Gillingham, who are one of the teams fancied to challenge for promotion, have won one and drawn two so far. Manager Gareth Ainsworth said: “We will have to find a way to play Chesterfield. They are going to be good. Paul Cook is a great friend of mine. They are going to be flying, but I am looking forward to it now. We will see what we get on Tuesday.”