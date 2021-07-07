Tom Whelan has left Chesterfield.

The Derbyshire Times understands it is a decison which suits both the club and player from a football perspective.

The 25-year-old only signed for the Spireites in December from Weymouth for a small fee and was one of the standout performers in the first half of the season.

Whelan finished as the club’s third top scorer with five goals in 27 league appearances and was a favourite with the Town fanbase.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attacking midfielder did not feature much in the latter part of the campaign, starting just one of the last 10 matches.

Last week manager James Rowe spoke about the need to ‘balance the books’ after making five new summer signings and hinted at some possible surprise departures.