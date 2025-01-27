Matlock Town sign Barnsley and Crewe Alexandra men on loan

Adam Hayton has joined from Barnsley. Photo: Barnsley FC.

Matlock Town have again dipped into the loan market to sign two players from EFL clubs.

Goalkeeper Adam Hayton, 20, has signed for a month from Barnsley as cover for a fellow Barnsley loanee, Rogan Ravenhill, who picked up an injury in training on Friday, the severity of which is yet to be confirmed but forced him out of Saturday’s game with FC United of Manchester.

Hayton made his debut and even claimed an assist in the 2-2 draw. He came through the youth ranks at Tottenham Hotspur and has also spent time on loan with Worksop Town.

On the bench for Matlock on Saturday was Lucas Sant, a left-back who has joined from Crewe Alexandra, also for a month.

The 18-year-old has dual English/Maltese nationality and has previously been on loan with Hanley Town.