Nicky Law has left Matlock Town. Photo: Michael South.

Matlock Town boss Nicky Law has left the club by mutual consent after a disappointing start to the season.

The Gladiators are winless and bottom of the table after six league games that have yielded just two draws, with only three goals scored and 17 conceded.

The low point was an 8-0 loss at Worksop Town last month, while Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Spalding United in the FA Cup was to be Law’s last game in charge.

Having been appointed in May, Law had to oversee a complete rebuild of the Gladiators’ squad with only two players remaining from last season, but those he brought in have struggled to gain form.

Club chairman Martin Harrison said: “Matlock Town is community-focused club, we don’t make decisions lightly and as an executive have been supporting the manager to bring in a brand new team that could start the 2024/25 season and then develop it to be competitive.

“It is sad that things have not worked out with Nicky at the club but we wish him well for the future. We are now focused on bringing in a new management team.

“Assistant manager Martin Foster has also left the club and we thank Martin too for his efforts.”

The club's U21s coach James Holmes and club captain Shaun Brisley will be in charge of the team for the FA Cup replay with Spalding United on Tuesday night.

Law arrived at Matlock after seven years away from coaching, having been in charge of academy recruitment at Burnley since leaving Alfreton Town, where he had enjoyed huge success in a ten-year spell at the Impact Arena.

Previously he had also enjoyed success at Matlock’s local rivals Buxton, with Chesterfield, Grimsby Town and Bradford City among his other managerial roles.

Pre-season saw indifferent performances from Matlock, albeit their opposition including the likes of professional sides Chesterfield, Mansfield Town and Derby County.

A 0-0 draw at Prescot Cables on the opening day of the season was then followed by three straight defeats before goalkeeper Rogan Ravenhill scored a 99th minute equaliser to earn a point at Lancaster City.

However, defeat to Leek Town two days later and then Saturday’s draw at Spalding would prove to be Law’s final games in charge.