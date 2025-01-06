Matlock Town offer free travel and admission to visiting fans after match is postponed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The big freeze struck Matlock Town again last weekend as they saw their home game with Prescot Cables postponed.

​A decision was made to try and let the pitch thaw out as temperatures rose slightly following a sub-zero night, but the match referee deemed the surface unplayable upon arrival at the game and despite Saturday’s visitors nearing the end of their journey to Matlock, the match was called off.

That prompted criticism from visiting supporters who were making the trip, however, in a statement released later that day, Matlock Town offered free travel and entry to Cables supporters who wish to make the trip from Liverpool for the rearranged game which will take place next Tuesday (Jan 14th).

It read: "Following the postponement of today’s game with Prescot Cables, Matlock Town FC wish to apologise to the players, officials and supporters of both clubs for any confusion and inconvenience caused by the day’s events.

Matlock's Proctor Cars Stadium is pictured on Sunday after snow fell in Derbyshire overnight. Photo: Steven Greenhough.

“Based on how our pitch had thawed out after freezing temperatures over the last two or three days, we were very confident that a similar thaw would occur today and with that in mind, were keen to leave any decision as to whether the match would go ahead to the match referee.

“Unfortunately, conditions didn’t improve as we had hoped and expected them to, and although it was touch and go, the referee ultimately postponed the game upon his arrival.

“As with any match, we were extremely keen to get the game played so that football could be enjoyed by the clubs, fans and players. We hope you can all understand the good intent to keep today’s game on.

“Matlock Town understand the inconvenience caused to Prescot Cables FC and their supporters. To that end, Matlock Town FC will be paying for Prescot’s travel costs incurred today, but will also pay for a supporters coach to transport Prescot fans to the rearranged match, as well as offer free entry to the game for the visiting fans who travel on the coach.”

All fresh food supplied for Saturday’s game was instead distributed to local homeless charities.

All eyes now turn to the forecast ahead of this weekend’s visit of Ashton United, a fixture already postponed once due to a frozen pitch back in December.