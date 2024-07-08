Matlock Town enquire about loaning Chesterfield youngsters
The Spireites and the Gladiators have a healthy relationship, with a number of youths loaned out to the Proctor Cars Stadium recently.
The likes of Alexander Duhameau, Sam Hooper and Archie White have all gained vital first-team experience at the Northern Premier League outfit in the past.
And that could be the case again with Nicky Law, who led Chesterfield to promotion from the old Division Three in 2001, now in charge of Matlock.
The two teams played out a 0-0 draw on Saturday, with Blues youngsters Liam Jessop, Ali Mohiuddin and Connor Cook all featuring.
On the possibility of loaning players from Chesterfield, Law said: "I spoke to Paul (Cook) before the game and Paul was positive to it. He said have a look and if there is anything there that would suit us then obviously we could do it.”
Law is backing the Spireites to have another strong season despite this being their first back in League Two for six years.
"Chesterfield played it in a good manner, in a good spirit,” Law said. “They are a quality squad. I am looking at that team there and even the players who haven’t played today and thinking that they have a chance next year. They are under a good manager in Paul and a good coaching staff and it is a good club, as I well know.”
The Blues beat the Gladiators 9-0 12 months ago but this time the hosts were much more organised and proved to be a tough nut to crack.
Law explained: “I thought it was a good game, I thought both teams approached it in a positive way. It was always going to be tough for us because we are a new group. Two or three weeks ago we only had three players so it was about trying to get a core group together as quickly as I could. I still think we are five or six players short of where I want to be.
"The players gave 100%, they listened, worked to instructions and I thought they were brilliant. I thought everyone gave everything they had. They could have put that performance in today and got beat 4-0 and I would have come in and said I can’t fault them.”
Chesterfield are back in action on Saturday at home to Nottingham Forest (3pm KO).
