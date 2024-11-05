Matlock Town boss frustrated by narrow defeat at Stockton

Ryan Cresswell felt there was very little between the two sides on Saturday. Photo: Michael South.

​Ryan Cresswell felt his Matlock Town side should have got more from their trip to Stockton Town on Saturday that ended in a 1-0 defeat.

​Josh Scott’s goal on 78 minutes proved the difference as the in-form hosts maintained their good season so far as they sit in the play-off places.

The Gladiators, meanwhile, dropped back into the relegation zone with their second defeat in a row, with Cresswell feeling disappointment that they couldn’t take at least a point from their trip to Teesside.

He said: “It was a tough game and an even one where both sides cancelled each other out.

"Chances were few and far between although we had a good chance just before they scored where the keeper made a good save when we were through on goal.

"But I’m then disappointed because we managed to get a centre-half on the pitch when we lost [full-back] Kwame Boateng injured but then conceded from the resulting corner.

"The game then petered out after that. We huffed and we puffed but Stockton are a good side and have won a lot of games this season, are on a good run and have been putting teams to the sword with big wins.

"The game with us had 0-0 written all over it so ultimately I’m disappointed to come away with nothing.”

Attention now turns to a home game with Bamber Bridge this weekend, which will see free entry granted to any current members of the armed forces or veterans, with proof via Armed Forces ID card, HM Armed Forces Veteran Card required, and/or to be in uniform.

Brig are four points and six places above Matlock in the table, with Cresswell keen to secure a first win in three games.

He said: “It’s a sign of how far we’ve come that we came away from the team third in the league disappointed that we’ve not got anything from the game, but we’re continuing to make good strides and we just need to start turning some of our good performances into points.”

*Matlock will host the Premier League 2 Cup tie between Derby County U21s and Chelsea U21s on Friday night, kick-off 7pm.